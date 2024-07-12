Marriyum discusses environmental challenges with WB delegation

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday met a World Bank (WB) delegation, led by Country Director Najy Benhassine, and comprising Operations Officer Saman Amir and Disaster Management Specialist Ahsan Tahseen. During the meeting, an agreement was reached for cooperation in three sectors: combating climate change, improving air quality and renewable energy. Additionally, collaboration on solid waste management, carbon financing and climate-resilient Punjab was also agreed upon. The senior minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was implementing a comprehensive strategy to transform the entire governance system. She noted that record developmental and social welfare projects had been completed in the shortest time. The CM was engaging international experts and institutions for reforms in Punjab, she added and highlighted that under Digital Punjab, the system for delivering public services to citizens’ doorsteps had commenced. Marriyum Aurangzeb discussed with the WB delegation that financial discipline, facilities for agriculture, industry and trade would enhance the growth rate. The government plans to provide solar panels to consumers using up to 500 units of electricity, she added. She listed the steps being taken for modern farming, farmer cards, livestock cards, the use of advanced machinery in agriculture and providing all agricultural equipment under one roof. She informed the delegation about the chief minister’s vision and actions taken to address environmental challenges, toxic smoke and smog. The senior minister said a comprehensive system for solid waste management was being introduced. For the first time, plans had been made for different sectors to address climate change and improve the air quality index, the minister said.

Additionally, preventive measures for environmental protection, smog, toxic emissions and air quality improvement have been taken for the first time.