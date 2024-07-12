Minister Faisal Khokhar honours sports journalists

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar hosted a reception at Khokhar Palace on Wednesday to honor the sports journalists of Lahore for their tireless efforts and dedication to the promotion of sports in the city and the province.

In his speech, Minister Khokhar acknowledged the crucial role that sports journalists play in highlighting the achievements and performances of athletes, as well as identifying areas for improvement within sports organizations. “The sports journalists of Lahore have been working tirelessly for the betterment of sports and sportspersons. They fully cover their performances and achievements and also highlight the weak points of the organizers, so that they may improve those grey areas and enhance their performances,” he said.

Faisal Khokhar also paid tribute to sports journalists worldwide, particularly those in Pakistan, in recognition of World Sports Journalists Day. “Sports are vital for any country to grow at an international level and develop its athletes globally. Sports journalists add value to these sports by showcasing them to the world through their excellent coverage. They deserve due credit, and I pay great tribute to the entire sports journalists’ community throughout the world,” he added.

Additionally, the Minister outlined his future plans for promoting sports in Punjab. “Building on the success of the Pink Games and Summer Games, we are putting extra effort into making the upcoming Punjab Games a huge success. Participants will face tough competitions and earn significant prize money.

“Furthermore, under the ‘Khelta Punjab’ program, 52 new sports complexes will be built, and 58 existing complexes will be restored. Our mission is to fully implement Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision for sports, which will revolutionize sports in Punjab,” Faisal Khokhar concluded.