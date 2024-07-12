Saturday, July 13, 2024
Mirpurkhas district council approves revised budget, saves 741,000 rupees

July 12, 2024
MIRPURKHAS  -  Mirpurkhas District Council on Thursday approved a revised budget for the fiscal year 2024- 25, presented by Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur. The revised budget estimates a total expenditure of 90.29 crore rupees, with a saving of 74,100 rupees. The council also approved an additional income of 6.37 crore rupees, attributed to an increase in the OZT share. The budget allocates funds for various heads, including staff salaries, pensions, development works, and contingency expenses.

