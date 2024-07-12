NA speaker calls for cementing Pak-German bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Germany enjoy a multifaceted friendly relationship marked by shared interests and a common stance on various regional and international issues. “It is high time to further strengthen parliamentary, cultural, economic, and people-to-people connections between the two countries to attain a shared goal of sustainable development.” He made these remarks during a meeting with the Parliamentary delegation from Germany, which called on him at the Parliament on Thursday, July 11, 2024. In the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. They expressed contentment over the current state of bilateral relations, including parliamentary ties, and reaffirmed their joint resolve to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation. While discussing parliamentary relations, the Speaker underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties, particularly through expanding cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups and the exchange of parliamentary delegations.

While discussing trade and economic cooperation bilaterally and in European context, the Speaker mentioned Pakistan’s proactive efforts in creating a conducive environment for economic and trade activities, providing friendly countries with significant investment opportunities and mutual benefits.

The delegates expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the warm welcome and his sentiments for country and its people. They reiterated that Germany views Pakistan as an important regional stakeholder and is committed to further strengthening linkages in all areas of mutual interest, in addition to fostering parliamentary and cultural exchanges.

The German delegation comprised of Members of German Parliament; Mr. Michael Müller, , Mr. Christoph Schmid and Ms. Derya Türk-Nachbaur, Parliamnetary officials and representatives of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung(FES) Pakistan.