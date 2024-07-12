Narcotics worth millions of rupees seized

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise and Narcotics Control Department conducted five major raids across Karachi, resulting in the arrest of seven smugglers and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics.

The operations, executed in various parts of the city, yielded a total haul of 59 kg of hashish, 7 kg of ice (crystal methamphetamine), and 1 kg of heroin.

Notable arrests included Chingiz Ali and Riyaz Ahmed at Hub River Road, where 3 kg of ice was found hidden in their vehicle. Another operation at Jhanda Shah graveyard led to the arrest of Amjad Khan and the recovery of 1-kg of heroin. In Malir, near Bakai Hospital on Super Highway, Ziaullah was apprehended with 40 kg of hashish, while in Shah Faisal, Abdul Rahman and Naseer Gul were caught with 4 kg of ice and 7 kg of hashish. Aftab Ahmed Brohi was also arrested in Rohri along with 12 kg of hashish. Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon commended the excise teams for their successful operations, emphasizing their role in combating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety. He pledged further intensification of efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region. Cases under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) have been filed against the arrested individuals as investigations continue to uncover the broader network involved in drug smuggling.