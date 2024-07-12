Nepra greenlights up to Rs8.04 per unit hike in base power tariff

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday approved a motion of the federal government regarding a hike of up to Rs8.04 per unit in base electricity tariff and the imposition of up to Rs1250 per month fixed charges for various categories of consumers from July 01, 2024.

Keeping in view the fact that the uniform tariff proposed by the government in motion is within the determined consolidated revenue requirement of all the DISCOs for the FY2024-25, the Authority has no objection in approving the motion along with the subsequent addendum of the federal government, said a decision issued by NEPRA on the federal government motion for determining uniform tariff for the XWDiscos and KE’s consumers.

In its decision, the authority has approved the government request for exempting the consumers using up to 200 units from the base tariff hike for three months, approved application of up to 1000 fixed charges per month on the domestic consumers and increase of up to 184 percent in fixed charges on other categories of consumers. Regarding reduction of fixed charges as proposed in the motion and adjustment of the variable the Authority has determined uniform tariff as required under section 31(4) of the Act. The uniform tariff so determined by the Authority includes impact of PYA (prior year adjustment) of Rs.99.9 billion, to be passed on in a period of twelve months from the date of notification of the instant decision.

In its motion, the MoE (Ministry of Energy) explained that total revenue requirement for the FY2024-25 has increased to Rs3,768 billion, as determined by NEPRA, resulting in an increase of Rs5.72 per unit in the average base tariff for the FY2024-25. While explaining reasons for the increase, the MoE highlighted that power purchase price (PPP) for the FY2024-25 increased by Rs4.86 per unit as compared to FY2023-24.

The MoE further submitted that out of total increase of Rs5.72/unit, an increase of Rs.3.29IkWh is being passed on to the consumers from July to September 2024, and Rs.4.55/ unit thereafter till June 2025. It was informed by Power Division that against the NEPRA approved average base tariff hike of Rs5.72/unit for FY2024-25, the federal cabinet has approved an average hike of Rs3.29/unit from July to September 2024, while from October to June 2025 it will be enhanced by Rs 4.55/unit.

For residential consumers, the NEPRA had approved Rs3.63 per unit hike from July to September 2024, while Rs 6.27 per unit from October to June 2025. Similarly, for commercial consumers, NEPRA has approved a hike of Rs8.04/ unit and for general services Rs6.98/unit. For industrial consumers, the tariff will remain the same. For the bulk supply, NEPRA approved a hike of Rs5.51/unit. For agriculture sector, the regulator has approved a hike of Rs6.62/unit in tariff. For other categories regulator has approved a reduction of Rs2.24/unit.

As per the NEPRA approved national average uniform tariff determined with prior year adjustments, along with the GOP applicable tariff for FY2024- 25, for the life consumers using 1-50 and 51-100 units per month the tariff will remain Rs3.95/unit and Rs7.74/unit. For the protected consumers using 1 to 100 units and 101- 200 units, the regulator has approved the government request for exemption from hike in base tariff for three months. The tariff for these categories will remain Rs 7.74/unit and Rs 10.06/unit from July to September 2024. However, from October to June 2025, the base tariff for the protected consumers using 1-100 unit will go up by 51% or 3.95/ unit from the existing Rs7.74/ unit to Rs11.69/unit, while for the consumers using 101-200 units a hike of 41% or Rs 4.10/ unit has been approved which will enhance the tariff from Rs10.06/unit to Rs14.16/unit. For the non protected consumers using 1 to 100 units and 101-200 units the tariff will remain unchanged from July to September. From October onward till June, the tariff hike of Rs7.11/unit (43%) has been approved which will take the current per unit cost of the consumers using 1-100 from Rs16.48/ unit to Rs 23.59/unit. For the consumer using 101-200 the hike of Rs 7.15/unit (31%) has been approved which will take the tariff for these categories of consumers from the existing Rs 22.95/unit to Rs 30.10/unit. For the consumers using 201- 300 units, the cost of one unit will go up by Rs 7.12/unit (26%) from the existing Rs 27.14/unit to 34.26/unit.

For the consumers using 301-400 units an increase of Rs 7.12/unit (22%) has been proposed which will take the existing price of Rs32.03/ unit to Rs39.15 per unit for these consumers. For the consumers using 401-500 units, 501-600 units and 601-700 units, the approved hike in tariff is Rs 6.12/ unit which will take the price from the existing Rs35.24/unit, Rs 36.66/unit and Rs 37.80/unit to Rs 41.36/per unit, Rs 42.78/ unit and Rs 43.92 respectively. For the consumers using above 700 units, a hike of Rs 6.12/unit (14%) has been approved which will take the price from existing Rs42.72/unit to Rs48.84/unit.

The regulator has also approved an application of Rs200 to Rs1000 per month fixed charges on the domestic consumers using above 300 units per month. For industrial consumers, the fixed charges have been increased by 184 percent from Rs440/month to Rs1250/month, for commercial consumers by 150 percent from Rs500/month to Rs1250 per month and for agriculture tube wells by 100 percent from Rs 200 to Rs 400/month.

