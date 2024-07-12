Never said PTI was not a political party: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed on Friday it never said the PTI was not a political party.

The commission came up with its stance after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the reserved seats case.



The ECP said the PTI was a political party with its name included in the list of political parties on website. Moreover, it said, the Election Commission had not misconceived any decision.

The Election Commission declared PTI's intra-party election invalid. The PTI went to various forums against it.

In the SC's decision announced on Friday, as many as 39 MNAs are declared to be with the PTI.

The Election Commission sources further said the decision of the ECP had been "upheld". PTI's intra-party elections were not valid, the logical consequence of which was that the bat symbol was withdrawn from it under Section 215 of the Elections Act.