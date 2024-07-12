No plan for talks with TTP: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it will not hold talks with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the country continues campaign to send the foreigners illegally staying in Pakistan back home.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan had no plan of entering into any talks with a terror group that has been involved in killings of Pakistani and foreign citizens in Pakistan.

“This is what Pakistan has said and I have repeated several times. And in that respect, any statement that may have come from any side, I think should be taken in the proper context of Pakistan’s position with regards to dialogue with TTP,” she added.

Baloch said Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. “We expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against those terror groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and are using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan,” she said.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to implementing the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in a humane and phased manner, focusing on individuals without legal documentation.

“The first phase of the plan continues, and there is no indication of suspension. The government remains committed to addressing the status of Afghan nationals and ensuring compliance with Pakistan’s immigration laws,” Baloch said.

She said Pakistan has extended the Proof of Registration (POR) cards for Afghan refugees for another year, ensuring their legal stay.

The spokesperson highlighted the ongoing implementation of the IFRP and clarified that this does not apply to registered refugees. “Pakistan remains engaged with various governments to expedite the relocation of Afghan nationals who have worked with Allied Forces,” she maintained.

Mumtaz Baloch said Pakistan reiterates its commitment to upholding its laws and protecting citizens’ rights. Responding to recent comments by the US State Department, the spokesperson clarified that Pakistan’s response to the events of May 9, 2023, was being handled under domestic laws.

Addressing concerns about the relationship between Pakistan and the US, the spokesperson emphasized the robust and multifaceted nature of the partnership.

“Both nations continue to engage in dialogue, focusing on mutual concerns and areas of cooperation, aiming to strengthen their relationship based on mutual trust and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan and Russia are experiencing a positive trajectory in their bilateral relations, with ongoing dialogue and cooperation. “Recent meetings, including those on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, have reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two nations,” the spokesperson said.

She said the joint military exercises between Pakistan and the United States, conducted in Peshawar, underscore the long-standing cooperation in security and defense. “These exercises, focused on counter-terrorism, facilitate the sharing of expertise and strengthening of capabilities to combat terrorism,” she said.

She said at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan had arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit.

She said during this visit, President Aliyev will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif. The leaders will engage in extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, focusing on areas of mutual interest.

In Islamabad, she said, the Fourth Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Estonia concluded successfully. Led by Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan from Pakistan and Ambassador Kristi Karelsohn from Estonia, the talks reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing bilateral engagement and dialogue.

She issued a strong condemnation of the recent attacks by Israeli occupation forces on four schools in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of numerous women and children seeking shelter.

“These actions are seen as part of Israel’s ongoing campaign against the people of Gaza. Pakistan’s government has called on the international community to urgently intervene and end what it describes as a genocidal campaign against Palestinians, demanding accountability for Israel’s actions,” Baloch said.

On July 13, she said, Pakistan will observe the 93rd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, commemorating the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris in 1931 who stood against the Dogra forces in Srinagar.

She said Pakistan had appointed Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed as the Additional Permanent Representative to the United Nations. “The government is confident in his ability to further Pakistan’s interests at the UN, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise,” she added.

To a question about appointing a Permanent Representative and Additional Permanent Representative at the UN, she said: “The government of Pakistan has taken this decision to appoint an Additional Permanent Representative with full rights and privileges as an Ambassador of Pakistan. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar will in due course will take over as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations.”

She added: “Our Ambassador in New York, Ambassador Munir Akram is a seasoned diplomat who has served Pakistan with distinction over the last several decades. His experience as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative has helped Pakistan in promoting its national interests at the United Nations. At the same time, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, is also a distinguished Pakistani diplomat with extensive experience in the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan is confident that he will be taking the Pakistan’s flag forward in a very positive direction.”

She said Pakistan has taken a decision with regards to the future direction of its leadership at our Permanent Mission to United Nations and Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been chosen as the future Permanent Representative of Pakistan.