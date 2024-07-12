Over 7000 policemen perform duty on fifth day of Muharram

SUKKUR - On the Fifth of Muharram, 46 processions and 51 majalis (gatherings) were held in the Sukkur district with security provided by over 7,000 police officers and personnel, according to the Police Department spokesman here on Thursday. The SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said that security would remain on high alert across the district during Muharram. He mentioned that female police officers are deployed for the security of female citizens. In compliance with Sindh government directives, Section 144 is being strictly enforced. He emphasized the prohibition of jubilant firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material, and incitement. Security arrangements for gatherings and processions are being monitored with the help of CCTV Cameras. The CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police, and other field formations are deployed for Muharram security. Actions are being taken indiscriminately against individuals promoting hate material on social media.