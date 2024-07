organized free medical camp in Umerkot.

Specialist doctors of gynae, pediatry, pathology and others treated patents for free.

Laboratory tests for dengue, malaria, hepatitis B and C, blood sugar and ultrasound were available at the medical camp.

Free medicines, supplements and medical guidance were also given to patients.

Over 1000 patients including men, women and children were treated at the camp.

Residents of the area welcomed the organizing of camp by .