Pakistani women proved abilities in all fields, says KP governor

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, said that Pakistani women have proved their skills and abilities in all sectors of life besides significantly contributing to the country’s socioeconomic and development process. Addressing a national conference on the role of women in peace as chief guest at Islamabad, the Governor said that the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, was a role model for women even today due to her matchless services for empowerment of females, democracy, politics, supremacy of constitution, and development of Pakistan.

He said that socioeconomic welfare and bringing poor women under the national mainstream was the top priority of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. For ensuring peace, development, and mutual coexistence in society, he said that Pakistani women have all required skills and abilities to prove their mettle in every sector of life and their services for Pakistan were highly praised and worthy.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the role of women in the existence of a peaceful and prosperous family as well as society was of paramount significance and underscored the need for equal opportunities to women for the establishment of durable peace and harmony in society. “Economic empowerment of women and highlighting their potential and talent for the betterment of society was his priority,” he said, adding that the Benazir Income Support Program has raised the stature of poor women and dignity in Pakistan.

The Governor said that ownership papers of houses after their reconstruction recently were being given in the names of women in Sindh province, saying that it was Pakistan Peoples Party that had given proper representation to females whether it was the speaker of the National Assembly, foreign minister, Senate, or any other forum.

The struggle of women in the media sector could not be overlooked, he said, adding that the services’ jurisdiction regarding the provision of technical education to women of KP and Balochistan would be enhanced. Efforts are underway to enhance the skills of women and for this purpose, negotiation with different institutions including NAVETC was in progress, he expressed. The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to work for increasing the expertise and abilities of youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enabling them to become job givers instead of job seekers.

Meanwhile, the governor visited the headquarters of the German Organization GIZ on Thursday.

During the visit, the Governor was briefed on GIZ’s operations and ongoing programs.

He affirmed support for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dedicated to combating unemployment through technical education.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Headquarters of the German Organization GIZ on Thursday, accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi.

During the visit, the Governor was briefed on GIZ’s operations and ongoing programs. He emphasized the need for training programs aligned with international and domestic market demands, suggesting collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis for course selection. Governor Kundi also praised GIZ’s initiatives aimed at empowering women and proposed establishing institutes of excellence in underdeveloped areas of the province.

Discussions also covered opportunities for youth employment in Germany, with plans to launch an awareness campaign supported by the Governor’s Office. GIZ highlighted its longstanding efforts in youth empowerment through skilled training programs.

Governor Kundi further discussed plans to enhance youth capabilities through various technical education initiatives.