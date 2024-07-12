Pashtun poet Gilaman Wazir to be buried today

WAZIRISTAN - Hazrat Naeem, known as Gilaman Wazir, who died last night, will be buried today (Friday) in his native village in Turikhel Asad Khel, a prominent clan of the Wazir tribe.

When the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) started, Gilaman Wazir was working in the Gulf countries. However, as the PTM gained momentum, Gilaman Wazir earned a notable place among the Pashtuns due to his revolutionary Pashto poetry. His powerful poetry reflected the spirit of the Pashtun nation at every PTM gathering.

After Gilaman Wazir had an accident, the entire Pashtun nation prayed for his recovery, making sacrifices of animals for his health. Despite these efforts, the Pashtun nation lost a powerful, brave, and fearless poet. When PTM chief Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen confirmed his death, a wave of sorrow spread among PTM workers at PIMS Hospital Islamabad and quickly reached the world.

Thousands of people accompanied his body from Islamabad to Peshawar, displaying immense love for the young revolutionary poet.

People stood at various locations, showering his body with flower petals and weeping. The sympathy shown for Gilaman Wazir’s death was unparalleled in Pashtun history, and his martyrdom deeply affected the Pashtun community.

Gilaman Pashteen’s brain death occurred 24 hours after reaching the hospital, but doctors hesitated to confirm it. Gilaman was the youngest among his siblings and left behind a widow, two sons, and three daughters. The entire Pashtun nation is grieving his loss, and thousands are accompanying his body to his native village in North Waziristan, led by PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen. His funeral prayer will be held at 4 PM today (Friday) in an open field in Asad Khel.

Hazrat Naeem, known as Gilaman Pashteen, lived up to his pen name, facing death at the hands of his own people. Until his murderers are brought to justice, the Pashtun nation will remain indebted to Gilaman. In a condolence message, Pakistan People’s Party leader and former federal minister Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti condemned the killing of Gilaman and demanded an impartial investigation.

Khawaja Hoti stated that Naeem Gilaman was under treatment at PIMS Hospital Islamabad after being tortured and that it is the State’s responsibility to investigate the incident and punish those involved. He shared his condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the deceased.

Meanwhile, a grand local tribal jirga was convened in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the region. The jirga brought together prominent elders from the nine major tribes of Ahmadzai Wazir, religious scholars, local political leaders, and representatives from all walks of life. They unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to take concrete measures to restore peace in Waziristan. The jirga participants warned that if the government failed to establish peace, the Ahmadzai Wazir tribes would take matters into their own hands. A follow-up grand jirga was scheduled for Sunday to finalize a decision to address the increasing incidents of terrorism, unrest, target killing, and robbery in the region.