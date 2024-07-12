Saturday, July 13, 2024
PBA plans comprehensive strategy for boxing promotion

Staff Reporter
July 12, 2024
LAHORE   -   The officials from the Punjab Boxing Association discussed and decided on key strategies to promote and develop boxing across the province. The meeting was attended by a distinguished panel, including President Abid Boxer, Secretary Sharjeel Zia Butt, Chairman of Selection Committee Ch Musthasim, Malik Siddique, Safdar Ali Asif, Chairman Abid Jahangir Riaz, Finance Secretary Ch M Tariq, SVP Ch M Sultan Mahmood, VP Anwar Ahmed, Major Fayyaz, Gulzar Dogar, M Ramzan, Munir Bhatti, M Ashfaq, Ijaz Nawaz, Jabbar Pal, Qamber Ali Hamdani, M Naveed, Adil Butt, Adnan Butt, Rashid Butt, Javed Ashiq, Ali Kamal, Tanveer Butt, Shahid Rasool, M Saleem, Abdul Wahab, Umees Iqbal, and Haji Abdul Khaliq Mughal. During the meeting, President Abid Boxer emphasized that comprehensive efforts will be made at all levels to promote boxing within the province. He announced that the Punjab Championship will be held as scheduled, and the annual referee judges and coaching courses will be conducted as usual. “We will finalize all schedules in the upcoming meeting of the Punjab Boxing Association,” he said.

Staff Reporter

