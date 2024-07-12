Saturday, July 13, 2024
PFF announces schedule for National Women Football Club Championship 2024

PFF announces schedule for National Women Football Club Championship 2024
Web Sports Desk
5:32 PM | July 12, 2024
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the schedule for the National Women Football Club Championship. 2024. This premier women’s football event will feature initial rounds in four cities: Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta from July 21 to July 26, 2024.

Three teams will compete in Lahore: TWK FC, Real Lahore WFC and Young Rising Stars FC

In Islamabad, six teams will vie for the final round. Group A: Legacy WFC, Gilgit WFC, Smurfs WFC
and Group B: Highlanders WFC, Strikers WFC, Nawansher United FC


Four teams will battle it out in Quetta: Balochistan WFC, Quetta Women FC, Hazara Quetta Women FC and Hazara United FC

Karachi will host 13 teams, divided into four groups.

Group A: Karachi United FC, MUK WFC, Young Muslim FC
Group B: Karachi City WFC, Mohsen Gillani WFC, Jahangir Memorial
Group C: Dya WFC, Overseas WFC, Baloch Muhammadan WFC
Group D: Jafa WFC, Karachi Women FC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto WFC, Hazara Girls FC

The championship's final round will take place in Islamabad from August 1 to August 10, 2024. The top teams from 8 groups will compete for the coveted title. The semi-final is scheduled for August 8 and the final will be held on August 10 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

