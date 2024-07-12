Pirzada hands over apartment keys to 1-16/3 allottees

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday handed over the keys to the allottees of the I-16/3 apartments in a ceremony held here at the project site. Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) officials for the successful completion of the project and for carrying out the best construction work for the apartments. Pirzada expressed concern over the shortage of housing in the country and directed PHA’s Foundation management to start work on launching more housing projects to provide shelter to lower-income groups. The minister said that providing quality and affordable housing to federal government employees was the priority of the government and hoped that the issue of govt employee’s plots and apartments would be resolved by September 2024. He directed the PHA foundation officials to complete the plantation of trees at the site and made arrangements for the supply of daily-use items in the newly growing residential area. On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of PHA Foundation Shahid Hussain briefed the minister that PHAF had formally launched the Multi Stories project on 17 acres of land provided by the Capital Development Authority in 2015. He briefed that the project consisted of 672 sq feet of B-type and 912 sq feet of E-type apartments for the general public and federal government employees. Moreover, he briefed that possession of 1063 apartments had been handed over to the owners while 33 families had been shifted. The project has 51 commercial shops of which 23 had been sold through an open auction, he said and added that the project has also 462 parking sites of 290 sq ft for B type and 172 sq ft for E type and was offered on a first come first served basis on the payment of Rs 395,000. The CEO informed that 247 parking had been sold while the process of 115 was remaining.