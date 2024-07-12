PM gives nod for appointment of Dr Ehsan as AML&ATFA DG

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has green signaled the appointment of Dr Chaudhry Ehsan Sadiq, a Grade 21 officer of the Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), as the first director general of Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terror Financing Authority (AML&ATFA) for the term of three years.

According to the sources, the government has decided to set up a separate authority to counter money laundering and terror financing, which was earlier a wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Dr Sadiq has previously served as Additional Director General (ADG) of FIA’s Financial Crime Wing, and is currently serving as DG National Police Bureau. He has also served at key position in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Additional Inspector General of Police in South Punjab. Mr. Sadiq had a crucial role in bringing Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list during his term as ADG in FIA. In her appreciation letter to Sadiq, then minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had stated “Your professionalism and dedication as an active member of Pakistan’s FATF team were instrumental for meeting all the targets that eventually led to Pakistan’s exit from FATP’s Grey List in October 2022, after 52 months of rigorous and unprecedented scrutiny.”