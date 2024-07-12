Saturday, July 13, 2024
PM Shehbaz directs to take steps to enhance wheat’s production

Web Desk
11:56 AM | July 12, 2024
Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take effective steps to enhance the production of wheat and other crops. 

Chairing a meeting regarding Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), in Islamabad today, he directed the preparation federal government’s alternative strategy regarding the purchase of wheat after consultations with provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other relevant institutions.

The meeting approved the restructuring of Wheat Board.

 
PM Shehbaz Sharif said farmers’ representatives as well as those of Land Information and Management System and SUPARCO should be included in the wheat board.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to prepare an action plan regarding the privatization of PASSCO.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the government had made no decision for the export of wheat.

“No decision has been made for the export of wheat. I want to bring it on record before the House that there is no such decision for the wheat export,” he told the National Assembly responding to a point of order raised by a parliamentarian.

However, referring to the PTI government’s sugar and wheat scams, he recalled that it was also on record that in the past wheat and sugar were first exported and later imported and where the billions and trillions of rupees went was part of the history.

The prime minister also appreciated National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for showing “generosity” to give floor to the opposition leader which was not practiced during the speakership of Asad Qaiser.

