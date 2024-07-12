President for timely completion of Balochistan uplift projects

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the timely completion of the ongoing development projects of Balochistan and urged the provincial government to take proactive measures for the province’s welfare. Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, President Zardari acknowledged that the provincial government has implemented effective measures for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and emphasized the urgent completion of the Kachhi Canal with federal support to meet provincial water demands, boost agriculture, and ensure food security. The President also expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing public welfare projects in the province and the measures taken by the provincial government for maintaining peace and order in the province. Bugti briefed President Zardari on the provincial situation during the meeting at Presidency and briefed him on ongoing development projects, the overall law and order situation in the province.