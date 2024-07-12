Protestors attack Sarai Naurang Grid

PESHAWAR - An angry mob on Thursday attacked PESCO’s Sarai Naurang Grid and mistreated the staff, throwing all the valuable gadgets out of the grid premises. According to PESCO Spokesman, the protestors with stones and sticks in their hands entered forcefully into the grid and not only damaged the grid machinery but also threw out the electric wires, meters, and other gadgets on the road outside the grid.

He said the protestors, besides incurring losses of hundreds of thousands to the grid, also switched off the whole electricity transmission resulting in disconnection of power supply to the city.

The protesting consumers of Mamakhjel Feeders attacked the grid due to electricity load shedding in the areas. The Spokesman said Mamakhel Feeder was showing line losses of 68 percent which resulted in power management on the feeder. The protestors also attacked the PESCO Field Store and Subdivision Office.

Later, the protestors blocked the Sarai Naurang Highway for hours saying that power outages had forced them to stage a strong protest.