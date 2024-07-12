PSX gains 150 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX on Thursday gained 150.80 points, a positive change of 0.19 percent, closing at 79,992.35 points against 79,841.56 points on the last working day. A total of 389,024,310 shares were traded during the day as compared to 495,910,236 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.924 billion against Rs22.116 billion on the last trading day. Around 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 181 of them recorded gains and 212 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Agritech Limited with 22,041,367 shares at Rs24.24 per share, Hub Power Company with 18,624,585 shares at Rs163.75 per share and Air Link Communication with 16,815,350 shares at Rs100.64 per share. Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs77.94 per share price, closing at Rs 898.32, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs69.20 rise in its per share price to Rs797.67. Data Agro Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs47.09 per share closing at Rs 448.58, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs39.00 decline to close at Rs1,301.00.