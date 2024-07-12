PTCL Group signs javelin star Arshad Nadeem as brand ambassador

LAHORE - PTCL Group has signed Olympian and star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem as its brand ambassador. The Group has planned an inspiring campaign to celebrate the life and professional journey of the star athlete, besides galvanizing nationwide support for him in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The initiative aligns with PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to support and celebrate national heroes by highlighting their stories of struggle and triumph to inspire the youth. The Group hopes that more talented youngsters will follow in their footsteps and bring honor to the nation. Arshad Nadeem is a national sports hero, who achieved extraordinary feats in javelin throw at both national and international levels. In 2021, Arshad became the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics and finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics. He won gold for Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and grabbed another gold at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. He also secured a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he also qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Arshad Nadeem said: “I am grateful to PTCL & Ufone 4G for their unwavering support and encouragement. Their belief in my journey underscores the importance of perseverance and collective ambition in sports. As I prepare for the Olympics, I will do my utmost to honor the love and support I have received from PTCL Group and the nation.” CMO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Syed Atif Raza said: “By partnering with Arshad Nadeem, we aim to highlight Pakistan’s exceptional talent and inspire a new standard of excellence in national sports.”