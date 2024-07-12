Saturday, July 13, 2024
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Agencies
July 12, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainwind/ thundershower is also likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and central Punjab. Hot and humid weather is likely with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Islamabad and surrounding during morning/ night. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Tank, Waziristan and Kurram. Isolated heavyfalls may also occur during the period.

Agencies

