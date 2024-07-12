Rangers, police conduct flag marches in Karachi, other areas of Sindh

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted joint flag marches in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, ensuring heightened security during Muharram- ul-Haram. According to spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, the flag marches were carried out in several key areas of Karachi, including Super Highway, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Shah Latif Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi Town, Baldia Town, Saddar Town, and Jamshed Town. Similar security measures were observed in other cities across Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Chhachro, Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, Nawabshah, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kandiaro, Badin, and Thatta.