Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers, police conduct flag marches in Karachi, other areas of Sindh

APP
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted joint flag marches in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, ensuring heightened security during Muharram- ul-Haram. According to spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, the flag marches were carried out in several key areas of Karachi, including Super Highway, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Shah Latif Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi Town, Baldia Town, Saddar Town, and Jamshed Town. Similar security measures were observed in other cities across Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Chhachro, Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, Nawabshah, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kandiaro, Badin, and Thatta.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024