SABS VC University distributes 39 scholarship cheques

HYDERABAD - Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro awarded the cheques of National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) to 39 deserving students in a ceremony here Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that NEST scholarships were designed to support talented students in their educational pursuits, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic progress. She said that SABS University was committed to provide students with the resources they need to excel and NEST scholarships were a testament to dedication of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to support and nurture the potential of students. The 39 students who received the scholarships were selected based on their academic performance and financial need. The scholarship will cover various educational expenses, hostel fees, allowing the students to focus on their studies and achieve their academic goals.