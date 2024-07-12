Saudi delegation of industrial experts calls on President IIUI

ISLAMABAD - President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi was called on by a Saudi delegation of industrial experts during its visit to the university for on the spot hiring of the civil engineering related positions. The delegation comprised Mansou Al Shaghab (ACES Regional HR Manager) and Eng Ayman Tanninah (Branch Manager Tabuk Region. Appreciating the level of professionalism kept at the faculty, the delegation admired the talent of the students. They apprised the President of IIUI about their visit to Pakistan for hiring Civil Lab Engineers, Lab Technicians, Civil Surveyors, HSE Officers, Geotechnical Drillers. President IIUI, Dr Alotaibi briefed the delegation about accreditations of the Faculty of Engineering (FET) and Technology as well its achievements and recent activities. He said that the IIUI in the vision of newly implemented strategic plan, has been witnessing encouraging results and FET has been playing a pivotal goal in achieving the set goals such as academic excellence and industry, academia linkages. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Khaz Zeb Jadoon , Dr. Rashid Farooq and other relevant officials. The Department of Civil Engineering alumnus and other universities’ candidates provided CVs and the offer letters were awarded to the selected candidates. Later, the delegation also visited the labs of the Department of civil engineering.