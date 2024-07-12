Save the Brown Bear

Deosai, the highest plateau in Skardu at 13,000 ft above sea level, is considered a high plateau where the brown bear is rare and exists there. The population of brown bears was only 18, but thanks to the matchless efforts of Wildlife GB, it has risen to 78, which is a commendable achievement. The plateau is full of beautiful flowers of rare kinds.

The plateau can be converted into a tourist paradise, which could fetch huge foreign exchange, but the government has failed to do so. The road condition is not good, and the approach from Skardu is quite dangerous.

Pakistan has tremendous potential, but we have failed to exploit it. There is a need to seriously think and act, which will usher in maximum opportunities for the prosperity of Pakistan and GB, potentially bringing empowerment to the people.

SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,

Skardu.