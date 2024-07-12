SC says it can see error in civilians military trial verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday noted that as an appellate court it can see the error in the judgment regarding the trial of civilians by military courts. A seven-member bench headed by Justice Amin- Ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan conducted hearing of the appeals against the SC judgment regarding the trial of civilian by military courts.

During the hearing, Justice Mazhar said that the appellate court function is to only see the error in a judgment, adding that now they have to see the error in the SC five-judge bench judgment. He further said the attorney general and the federation now would have to point out error.

Justice Mazhar noted that the appeal under Law Reform Ordinance, 1972 is the only remedy against the judgment rendered in writ jurisdiction under Article 199 of the constitution. He said that in the past without giving any opportunity the government servants were removed from their posts in cases heard under Article 184(3). Justice Waheed said the court has to rectify the error in the judgment and can’t substitute the view expressed in it. The main question before us (judges) is the scope of the appeal. Justice Jamal asked the AGP is there any difference between the review and appeal. He further inquired can this bench reverse the five-judge bench judgment?

The attorney general replied that the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) under Section 5 of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 is akin to appeal provided under Law Reform Ordinance. He contended that substantive rights i.e. appeal is provided under the Act because the Supreme Court, which is final court, under Article 184(3) of the constitution decides the matters in its original jurisdiction and there was no relief against them. Justice Waheed questioned that if a bench under Article 184(3) in a case give an opinion, in accordance with the law, then can another bench in the ICA give different view.