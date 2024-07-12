SEPCO disconnects illegal connections, heavy fines imposed

SUKKUR - Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) netted a significant number of electricity thieves in 24-hour operation across the division. Over the course of a single day on Thursday, SEPCO identified a total of 109 individuals engaged in stealing electricity.

The SEPCO disconnected all illegal connections and imposed hefty fines on the offenders. It is mentioned over here that the recent operation is part of SEPCO’s ongoing antielectricity theft campaign. On the other hand, people of the New Goth, New Pin, Shamsabad and other areas protest demonstrations in front of the offices of the CEO SEPCO against the high cost of electricity and prolonged load shedding. They said the company was in a constant practice of over billing to cover the power theft which occurred under the umbrella of corrupt officials.