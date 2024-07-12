Sialkot DC seeks civil society help to eliminate plastic, polythene bags

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that civil society, especially women, will have to play their role to eliminate plastic and polythene bags from environment. Alternative bags including cloth, paper and raffia bags should be used for grocery. The increasing use of plastic has become a threat to environment and 4.81 million tonnes of plastic is generated annually which is very alarming. While plastic is seriously affecting human, wildlife and aquatic life, it clogs sewage systems and causes urban flooding. He said this on Thursday while addressing a seminar organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) under the title “No to Plastic”. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President (SCP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chairman Environment Committee SCCI Jahangir Chaudhary besides members of WCCIS and the people from all walks of life participated. Earlier, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain participated in the awareness walk, organised in connection with the World Population Welfare Day observance. He said imbalance between Pakistan’s growing population and resources will create economic and financial problems.