SIC chief demands resignation from CEC after SC ruling on reserved seats

After the Supreme Court ruling on reserved seats, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza demanded the resignation from the Chief Election Commissioner.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, Hamid Raza said that the Election Commission tried to steal the mandate but to no avail.

The Supreme Court, he said, also expressed no confidence in the Election Commission.



He further said that the Supreme Court restored the dignity of the institution by delivering the right decision. "After the decision of the Supreme Court, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja should resign immediately," the SIC chief held.

He said that today is the victory of Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court rejected the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission and ordered to give the reserved seats to the PTI.