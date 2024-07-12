Saturday, July 13, 2024
Sindh govt fully prepared for monsoon rains: Arsalan Sheikh

Sindh govt fully prepared for monsoon rains: Arsalan Sheikh
July 12, 2024
KARACHI  -   Sindh Government Spokesman and Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan Islam Sheikh, on Thursday announced that the Sindh government has completed its preparations for the upcoming rains. These preparations include cleaning the drains, organizing 130 water pumps, 532 de-watering pumps, and mobilizing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), as well as planning alternative routes.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Sheikh mentioned that heavy rains are forecasted for Sindh, including Karachi, and the government has almost finalized all necessary arrangements. The rains, expected in July, could lead to various types of floods. Sheikh noted that, under special instructions from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has prioritized preparations for the monsoon rains, including the cleaning of rain drains. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority is highly active, with 130 water pumps and 532 de-watering pumps ready for use. He assured that the Sindh government is fully prepared to manage potential floods. Alternative routes will be provided for roads that may be closed during the rains, and the public is advised to avoid driving in the rain and keep children indoors.

Reflecting on the 2022 monsoons, Sheikh said it was a challenging period, displacing 7.7 million people and destroying 3.3 million acres of land. Under the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chief minister launched a housing project for 2.1 million people.

