Saturday, July 13, 2024
Tharparkar sets target of planting 0.2m saplings during monsoon plantation drive

APP
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The District Forest Officer Tharparkar Kashif Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday said that a target of planting 0.2 million saplings was set for the coming monsoon tree plantation campaign in the district. He said this during a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem regarding the upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign. According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner directed all district government officers and NGO representatives to engage in maximum tree plantation. Kashif Shaikh informed the meeting that the forest department had 6 nurseries where each plant will be provided at the rate of 5 rupees, while the Education Department, Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police will also be provided with saplings for planting.

