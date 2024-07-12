Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

The Shining actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Agencies
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

TEXAS  -   US actress Shelley Duvall, known for films like The Shining, Annie Hall and Nashville, has died at the age of 75. Her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” he said, according to the outlet. She died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Texas, Gilroy said. Duvall’s other credits included 1977 drama 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman, for which she won the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award and was nominated for a Bafta. Three years later, she starred as Olive Oyl opposite Robin Williams in Altman’s musical version of Popeye. But Duvall fell out of favour in Hollywood and was off screens for two decades, before making her comeback in 2023’s The Forest Hills. With her large brown eyes and offbeat charisma, Duvall was a distinctive and compelling presence.

RCB officials directed to remain in field amid heavy rains

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024