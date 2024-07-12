The Shining actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75

TEXAS - US actress Shelley Duvall, known for films like The Shining, Annie Hall and Nashville, has died at the age of 75. Her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” he said, according to the outlet. She died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Texas, Gilroy said. Duvall’s other credits included 1977 drama 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman, for which she won the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award and was nominated for a Bafta. Three years later, she starred as Olive Oyl opposite Robin Williams in Altman’s musical version of Popeye. But Duvall fell out of favour in Hollywood and was off screens for two decades, before making her comeback in 2023’s The Forest Hills. With her large brown eyes and offbeat charisma, Duvall was a distinctive and compelling presence.