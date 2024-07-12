Saturday, July 13, 2024
Theft, snatching cases rise in Jand

Muhammad Sabrin
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Snatching cash and valuables at gunpoint and increasing theft cases has spread a sense of insecurity and fear among the residents. As per details, in Jand City a property dealer Shoaib r/o Lakarmar was deprived of Rs 750,000 and two cell phones worth Rs 40,000 by three armed motorcyclists in a busy market of Jand city in the limits of Jand police station. In another incident, thieves took away complete solar system and precious furniture from Govt Girls Primary School Dhok Kevrian in the limits of Fatehjang police station. A source of education department told this journalist that police have registered an FIR but yet not visited the crime scene. In another theft case, in village Kot Fateh Khan in the limits of Fatehjang police station, thieves took away cash and valuables from a house when the inmates were asleep. On the other hand, a man namely Fateh Khan was axed to death in Kot Bala in the limits of Police Station Fatehjang.

Muhammad Sabrin

