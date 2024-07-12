Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two of a family killed, 3 injured as speeding bus hits car

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A collision between a speeding bus and a car near tehsil Samundri left two members of a family dead on-the-spot, while three others were injured on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding bus of a private company collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near Chak No 228- GB, tehsil Samundri. As a result, a boy Umar (18), son of Shafiq, and his mother Nasreen (55), wife of Shafique, were killed on-the-spot, while three others including family head Shafique, son of Hanif, Tahime and Ambreen were injured. Rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to an area hospital. The victim family was resident of Tariqabad, Faisalabad. They were traveling to Gojra in their car.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024