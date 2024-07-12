Two of a family killed, 3 injured as speeding bus hits car

FAISALABAD - A collision between a speeding bus and a car near tehsil Samundri left two members of a family dead on-the-spot, while three others were injured on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding bus of a private company collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near Chak No 228- GB, tehsil Samundri. As a result, a boy Umar (18), son of Shafiq, and his mother Nasreen (55), wife of Shafique, were killed on-the-spot, while three others including family head Shafique, son of Hanif, Tahime and Ambreen were injured. Rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to an area hospital. The victim family was resident of Tariqabad, Faisalabad. They were traveling to Gojra in their car.