Unease of Doing Business

General elections and the formation of a government were regarded as crucial events that would boost the confidence of business interests in Pakistan. Political stability, undoubtedly, is the most important variable when considering the ease of doing business from a businessman’s point of view. However, the concerns expressed by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) draw our attention to how the business community feels about the everyday law and order situation in big cities, where business headquarters are mostly located.

The lack of control over street crimes in Karachi, thefts at gunpoint, bank thefts, home thefts, and the sense of insecurity that prevails because of these crimes have compelled people in the business community to feel that their safety and routine activities are restricted and compromised. This is not a good trend for Pakistan, which is already suffering from businesses moving away and closing down. OICCI’s intra-community survey findings must be taken seriously, and respective governments need to step up to deliver what they are here for.

The taxation shocks in the budget might repel businesses. While that is a structural necessity, not controlling crimes certainly is not. For the businesses that remain and choose to keep their operations going, the preconditions of safety must be met. OICCI’s major presence is in Karachi, so the survey mostly questioned people who run businesses in the largest metropolis of Pakistan. Not just the largest, perhaps the most unsafe as well. It’s a pity that crime control is ineffective in this city.

If not for ordinary people, for the sake of the business community at least, Sindh’s government needs to fasten up its belt and seriously address the ever-growing number of thefts and snatchings. The business community is an asset, and their recommendations and concerns must be heard and acted upon.