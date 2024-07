ISLAMABAD - Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Qateel Shifai was observed on Thursday. Born on December 24, 1919 in Haripur, his real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name. He wrote over 20 collections of poetry and more than 2500 songs for films. Qateel Shifai was awarded Pride of Performance in 1994. He died on July 11, 2001 in Lahore.