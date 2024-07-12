Water supply restored in city after repair work completed: KW&SC

KARACHI - The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) on Thursday clarified that after the completion of the repair work of water lines across the city and the restoration of power supply to the Hub Pumping Station, the water supply has been started as per routine. KW&SC spokesman stated that the repair work of the affected 72-inch MS line number 5 at Dhabeji pumping station and the water line on Shahrae Pakistan at Dak Khana has been completed while the power supply at Hub pumping station was restored after the 34-hour outage ended. The power supply was fully restored and the water supply was resumed with the joint efforts of Water Corporation and K Electric staff overnight, the spokesperson added.