World Population Welfare Day observed in AJK

APP
July 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MIRPUR (AJK)   -   The “World Population Day” was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to lend collective efforts to discourage the move of rising population in the country including AJK.

Special programmes related to the population welfare were held in all district and tehsil headquarters across Azad Jammu Kashmir, said a handout here.

The government and non-government functionaries in various parts of the state organized walks in several towns to observe the day to raise awareness among the masses about the importance of welfare of  the population.

The participants were holding placards and banners bearing slogans about the population welfare.

Addressing the participants of a walk staged in Mirpur to mark the day, the speakers including Mirpur ADC (G) Yasir Mahmood, District Population Welfare Officer, Kamran Ali, the health experts and others called for making all out sincere efforts for the overall economic prosperity and progress and to ensure the establishment  of a healthy society in true perspective.

They lauded the steps being initiated by the government of Pakistan as well as AJK government for the welfare of population besides to discourage the increasing population.

