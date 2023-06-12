14 dead, 1,284 injured in road accidents in Punjab

Lahore - At least 14 people were killed and 1,284 others were injured in 1,220 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 611 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 655 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 509 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 285 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 296 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 81 victims, and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 82 victims. According to the data, 1,032 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.