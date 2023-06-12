A man to cry ‘alone at home’ after election to Mayor of Karachi: CM Murad

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while alluding to JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said that a man shall be crying ‘alone at home’ after June 15, the day when the elections to Mayor of Karachi will take place. He said the man claimed that they had mandate but on the other hand he denied the holding of the elections.

While addressing a Post-Budget press conference at Sindh Assembly auditorium, he said that it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to present the elected local bodies representatives, who were under arrest and facing criminal charges on the day of the election to Mayor of Karachi.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said this would be the first time in the history that their elected local bodies representatives would be serving the people across the province. He said, ‘It will be our local government in Sindh for the first time.’

While speaking on the budget, he said that budgets were being presented since 1937 and this was the 59th budget. He said that the cause of the development in Sindh was only due to the stability in the province. He further said that the Pakistan People’s Party would bring stability in the country. He expressed that the total outlay of the budget estimated for the next financial year 2023-24 was Rs2.25 trillion.

The Chief Minister said that the estimated development budget was over Rs700 billion. He said that there were four major components of the budget, which included education, health, law and order and local bodies. He also enumerated a number of schemes and projects for Karachi including K-IV and other projects.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they had worked more and more over development side in the ongoing year compared to the previous years and hoped that the next financial year would be much better. He said that budget for transport & mass transit system and local bodies could be increased as per the requirement.

Italian CG, Ombudsman call on Sindh CM

Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella and Ombudsman of Lazio, Italy Marino Fardelli called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House here on Sunday.

Marino Fardelli, who is also President of the National Coordination of Italian Civic Ombudsmen is visiting Karachi on the special invitation of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan.

The Chief Minister welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the role of the Office of Ombudsman in grievance redressal for the public. The Italian Ombudsman suggested signing MoU with the Sindh Ombudsman for cooperation between the two Ombudsmen offices, which the chief minister approved. The CM directed the provincial ombudsman to complete the required formalities for signing the MOU. Provincial Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan presented Annual Report 2022 to the chief minister.