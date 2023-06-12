Monday, June 12, 2023
Actor Santosh Kumar remembered  

Agencies
June 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD - he 41th death anniversary of actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar observed here on Sunday. He was born in 1925 in Lahore. Kumar was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and ’60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistan, a private news channel reported. His first film was ‘Ahensa’ made in 1947 in India and his first film in Pakistan was ‘Beli’. Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee Urdu film ‘Dou Aansu’ in 1950. He acted in a total of 92 films and also won three Nigar Awards for Best Actor. The very first Nigar Award for Best Actor was rewarded to Kumar for the film ‘Waada’.  ‘Shaam Dhalay’ is the only film he produced, directed and starred in. He passed away in 1982 in Lahore.

