LAHORE - Ahsan Ahmed and Eschelle Asif won the ranking tennis men’s and women’s titles at Union Club Tennis Courts. Ahsan Ahmed of Continental Tennis Academy won the men’s singles title by beating Kashan Tariq of Modern Club in three sets, as the score was 6-1, 6-7, 10-1. In the ladies singles final, Eschelle Asif beat Marium Shahid 8-0. In the end, chief guest Syed Shakir Hussain distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up of various events.