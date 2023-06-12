Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of human lives in KP rain, storms

Peshawar - Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the rain storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

Addressing a news conference, the Adviser said, “We stand by the families who lost their loved ones and the government would utilize all its resources to facilitate them in this hour of need. I am sorry for the destruction and loss of human lives in the storm.

Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister is monitoring the situation, adding, PESCO has 1260 feeders of which around 300 are damaged.

The Advisor said that the damage was estimated to be more than 500 million and the compensation has already been announced. He said free flour worth Rs19 billion was given to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with billions of rupees of subsidies being given through the Utility Stores. A bag of flour sold at 3500 is now available at 2400 and all check posts have been abolished, Amir Muqam said.

He said, the deal with the IMF did not happen because of Imran Khan but what is possible in this connection, the government is doing by looking after all possibilities.

To a question, Engr. Amir Muqam said that elections would be held “100 percent and Insha Allah this year.”

