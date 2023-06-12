Monday, June 12, 2023
Balochistan CM bans use of mineral water, bullet proof vehicles

Staff Reporter
June 12, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that he had banned the use of bombs and bullet-proof vehicles some time ago. After which he did not use bomb and bullet proof vehicles of CM Secretariat, he said. In one of his statements, the Chief Minister has said that he has complete faith in The God who created us and we have to return to him and Allah Almighty is the protector of our lives. He said that the one who is our creator and is also responsible for our safety, so we don’t need to worry saying that we take bomb-proof vehicles for our safety and also drink mineral water for our health, wheth­er we think that mineral wa­ter gives health. The Chief Minister has immediately banned the use of mineral water in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and said that he himself was using normal water and the guests would be served only normal water.

