Biparjoy: Karachi likely to receive ‘heavy rain’ on June 14, 15

Pakistan Metrolifigical Department (PMD) on Monday predicted ‘heavy rain’ in Karachi on June 14 and 15 due to the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the PMD, the maximum temperature in Karachi might touch 40 to 41 degrees. People have been advised to enhance water intake to avoid the threat of heatstroke as sea breezes are suspended in the port city.

The Extremely Severe Cyclone Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward and is now located at 600km south of Karachi.

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls & accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 June -16 June.

High-intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.