Monday, June 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Book on Pakistani culture, recipes launched in New York

Agencies
June 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK - Marina Fareed, a prominent Pakistani expatriate community member launched her book, titled ‘You are Invited: Diplomats, Diasporas and Degustation’, at a ceremony at the Pakistan Consulate General in New York on Sunday. The book is an assemblage of anecdotes and glimpses from Pakistan’s vibrant culture as well as recipes, aimed at projecting a soft image of the country, according to a press release. Well known Pakistani-American oncologist, Dr. Azra Raza, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The New York City Commissioner for International Affairs, Edward Mermelstein, was among those who attended the function. On her part, Consul General Ayesha Ali encouraged the community members to keep up their hard work and excel in their respective fields so as to be a source of pride for Pakistan.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1686460690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023