Book on Pakistani culture, recipes launched in New York

NEW YORK - Marina Fareed, a prominent Pakistani expatriate community member launched her book, titled ‘You are Invited: Diplomats, Diasporas and Degustation’, at a ceremony at the Pakistan Consulate General in New York on Sunday. The book is an assemblage of anecdotes and glimpses from Pakistan’s vibrant culture as well as recipes, aimed at projecting a soft image of the country, according to a press release. Well known Pakistani-American oncologist, Dr. Azra Raza, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The New York City Commissioner for International Affairs, Edward Mermelstein, was among those who attended the function. On her part, Consul General Ayesha Ali encouraged the community members to keep up their hard work and excel in their respective fields so as to be a source of pride for Pakistan.