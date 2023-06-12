Centre includes 378 new, unapproved schemes in Federal PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has included around 378 (30 percent) new or unapproved schemes in the Federal PSDP 2023-24, with the total cost of approximately Rs5.8 trillion and proposed allocations of Rs250 billion during the next fiscal year. Out of the total 1,262 projects in the Federal PSDP 2022-23, 902 are ongoing schemes while the remaining 378 projects are new or unapproved. Of the new schemes, 197 are unapproved or under process.

The two most costly new projects included in the PSDP are up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1 (CPEC), with the estimated cost of Rs1,997.561 billion and Diamer Basha Dam Project Power Generation Facility worth Rs1,424.360 billion.

As per the details, the Aviation Division has four new schemes, including one unapproved, worth Rs1,805.74 million with allocation of Rs110 million in the next PSDP. The Board of Investment has two new projects worth Rs1,569 million including one unapproved which has an allocation of Rs920.392 million.

The Cabinet Division has one new unapproved project for Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Technopolis (STZA) worth Rs7.338 billion with the allocation of Rs55 million. Climate Change has one new project for Pakistan Biosafety Clearing House (Pak-BCH) for GMOs Regulation worth Rs200 million with a proposed allocation of Rs100 million in the PSDP.

The Commerce Division has one new project of Expo Centre Sialkot worth Rs500 million with the proposed funding of Rs200 million in the next PSDP.

The Communication Division (other than NHA) has three new projects worth Rs777 million with a proposed allocation of Rs176.100 million. The Communication Division has 45 new projects worth Rs802.954 billion, including 22 unapproved schemes having allocation of Rs44.529 billion. The Defence Division has eight new projects worth Rs5.180 billion including five unapproved projects having an allocation of Rs1,287.431 million. The Establishment Division has three new projects Rs309.729 million with a proposed allocations of Rs220.605 million. The Federal Education and Professional Training Division has seven new projects worth Rs40.892 billion, including six unapproved projects with the proposed allocation of Rs2.6 billion. The unapproved projects also include Rs25.100 billion worth establishment of national fund for addressing the crisis of out of schoolchildren and Rs10 billion worth Skill Development Programme (NAVTC). The Finance Division has two unapproved new projects worth Rs3.996 billion, with proposed allocation of Rs1.250 billion.

Under the allocations for areas and provinces, Punjab has two new unapproved projects worth Rs10.711 billion, with proposed allocation of Rs1.023 billion. The province of Sindh has eight new projects worth Rs83.567 billion including three unapproved schemes having proposed funding of Rs18.5 billion. KP has one new project worth Rs500 million related to solarisation of all types of hospitals in southern districts of the province, which has all been earmarked in the budget.

Balochistan has seven new projects Rs5.558 billion including two unapproved with a proposed allocation of Rs1.562 billion. AJK has one new project for establishment of 40MW Dowarain Hydro Power Project District Neelum worth Rs9.396 billion with proposed allocation of Rs100 million.

GB has one new project for the establishment of 300 Bedded ICT Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital in Chilas (PC-II and Construction) worth Rs1 billion, with a proposed allocation of Rs500 million.

HEC has 28 new schemes worth Rs71.175 billion, including 13 unapproved projects.

Housing and Works Department has 112 new projects worth Rs37.606 billion, including 74 unapproved scheme, with an allocation of Rs26.822 billion. The Human Rights Division has three new projects worth Rs4.460 billion, including one unapproved project for women on wheels, with an allocation of Rs629.705 million.

The Industries and Production Division has one new project Acquisition of Land for Establishment of SME facilitation centres at various locations (Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta) worth Rs1.250billion, with a proposed allocation of Rs100 million. The Information and Broadcasting Division has two new projects worth Rs7.901 billion, including one unapproved project, with proposed allocation of Rs454.650 million. The Information Technology and Telecom Division has two new projects worth Rs18.271billion, including one unapproved project, and proposed allocation of Rs60 million. The Inter-provincial Coordination Division has three new projects worth Rs1.777 billion with proposed allocation of Rs200 million.

The Interior Division has nine new projects worth Rs2.385billion and proposed allocations of Rs899.009 million. The Law and Justice Division has three new projects worth Rs136.747 million which has all been earmarked in the PSDP.

The Maritimes Affairs Division has eight new projects worth Rs7.541billion including four unapproved projects and allocation of Rs1.325 billion.

The Narcotics Control Division has one new project costing Rs25.942 million, which has all been earmarked.

The National Food Security and Research Division has three new unapproved projects worth Rs5.985 billion and proposed allocation of Rs250.530 million. The National Health Regulation and Coordination Division has total nine projects worth Rs56.269 billion, including three unapproved, and proposed allocations of Rs2.597 billion. The unapproved projects include PM’s Hepatitis-C Control Programme worth Rs35 billion, Procurement of Equipment for Establishment of Cancer Hospital in Islamabad worth Rs3 billion, and National Programme for Prevention of Diabetes billion worth Rs5 billion. The National Health and Heritage Division has one unapproved project worth Rs750 million and proposed allocation of Rs340 million. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority has four new projects worth Rs4.768 billion, including three unapproved, and proposed allocation of Rs642.100 million. The Petroleum Division has four new projects worth Rs4.388 billion, including one unapproved project, and proposed allocation of Rs650 million. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has nine new projects worth Rs145.568 billion, including four unapproved schemes, and proposed allocation of Rs14.897 billion.

Nine unapproved projects worth Rs189.378 billion under the Prime Minister’s initiative have also been included in the PSDP and have a proposed allocation of Rs80 billion.

The Power Division has seven new projects worth Rs22.257 billion and proposed allocation of Rs5.341 billion. Beside, the Power Division has also 28 new projects, on its own resources, worth Rs288.715 billion, including 23 unapproved projects, and proposed allocation of Rs9.097 billion. Pakistan Railways has nine new projects including worth Rs1,997.561 billion, including two unapproved schemes, and proposed allocation of Rs4.150 billion.

The Revenue Division has four new projects worth Rs1.4 billion and allocation of Rs680.524 million. The Science, Technology and Research Division has six new projects worth Rs7.932 billion and proposed allocation of Rs2.5 billion.

State and Frontier Region has one new project worth Rs2.043 billion which has proposed allocation of Rs964.223 million.

The water sector has one new project for Diamer Basha Dam Project Power Generation Facility worth Rs1,424.360 billion. Besides, there are eight new projects worth Rs462.991 billion, including four unapproved, which are funded self-financed by WAPDA. These projects have proposed allocation of Rs13.9 billion.