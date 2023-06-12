Challenging gender roles  

I am writing to express my concern about the prevailing gender roles in Pakistani society and the urgent need to challenge them in order to promote gender equality and social progress. Despite numerous advancements and changes witnessed in recent years, our society still clings tightly to traditional gender norms that limit the potential of individuals and perpetuate inequality.

Pakistani society has long been characterised by deeply ingrained gender stereotypes, which assign rigid roles and expectations to men and women. Men are often expected to be the primary breadwinners, decision-makers, and guardians of the family, while women are confined to the domestic sphere, expected to prioritise their roles as wives, mothers, and caretakers. These roles have been reinforced through cultural practises, religious interpretations, and societal expectations, resulting in the marginalisation and subjugation of women.

Such gender roles not only restrict women’s opportunities for personal and professional growth but also undermine the potential of men, who may wish to pursue alternative paths or prioritise their family life over career ambitions. Moreover, these roles perpetuate harmful power dynamics, inequality, and discrimination against women, leading to the denial of their basic human rights, limited access to education and healthcare, and unequal representation in political and economic spheres.

However, it is heartening to note that Pakistani society has also seen the emergence of a growing movement towards challenging these gender roles. There is a growing realisation among individuals, organisations, and communities that gender equality is not only a matter of justice and human rights, but also a crucial factor in achieving sustainable development and progress as a nation.

It is high time that we collectively challenge the deeply entrenched gender roles in our society. By embracing gender equality and dismantling these roles, we can create a more inclusive, just, and prosperous Pakistan. Let us strive for a society where all individuals, regardless of their gender, can realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation.

TAYYABA SADAQAT,

LAHORE.