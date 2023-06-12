CM inspects work at Punjab agriculture, drug authority projects

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sun­day visited Punjab Agriculture,Food and Drug Au­thority project and reviewed construction works there. Mohsin Naqvi inspected ongoing construc­tion activities of auditorium, sample centres, labs, meeting room, other sections and expressed his sat­isfaction over the ongoing pace of work and com­mended the team as well. While directing to con­tinue construction activities with the same speed, the chief minister said this public importance proj­ect should be made functional as early as possible. Mohsin Naqvi directed to take all necessary steps in order to make the project operational adding that we will undertake all possible steps to ensure provi­sion of funds for the project. The Caretaker CM di­rected to undertake expeditious steps for the instal­lation of essential equipment required for Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that ceiling of building, sanitary and electricity work is ongoing speedily and the under completion proj­ect will be completed by the last week of July. Chief Secretary,Secretary C&W,Commissioner Lahore division,Deputy Commissioner Lahore and senior officials of the Authority were also present on the occasion. Directs completion of extension, renova­tion work before Muharram. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday chaired a meeting to review progress on the construction and renovation project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. He directed that extension and renovation project of the Darbar should be completed before Muharram-ul-Haram. The chief minister further directed that the colour of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman has been completed. A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman will bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work is ongoing speedily. Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman to the Caretaker CM Moh­sin Naqvi.Secretary C&W apprised the Caretaker CM about ongoing progress on the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman.Secretary C&W, Famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and relevant of­ficials attended the meeting.

A delegation of Sindh Police under training DSPs met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi at CM Office on Sunday. The chief minister welcomed the Sindh police officers at the CM office and said that showing courtesy and kind behaviour to a visitor was the true identity of a nice police of­ficer. Mohsin Naqvi urged them to maintain strong relations instead of traditional relations with the people adding that they should earn name and fame by doing good deeds which is the true identity of nice police officers. Mohsin Naqvi exhorted that the police and other officers should serve and help the masses out of the way adding that no action is for­bidden to adopt an out of the box modus operandi to help the visitors. The CM emphasized that those officers who serve the masses wholeheartedly and live in others heart do not need any recommenda­tion. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that officers like Cap­tain Mobeen martyred are the pride and identity of Punjab Police. Doctor Usman Anwar’s getting rid of the plane from hijackers in Hyderabad is a worth mentioning achievement.